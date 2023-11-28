Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 179,727 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,727 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

