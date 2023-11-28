ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Buys $1,049,729.07 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,533 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $1,049,729.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,089,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,887,788.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,893 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $175,903.35.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 59,909 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.47 per share, with a total value of $2,124,972.23.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,103 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $332,350.53.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,613 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $132,163.54.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 518 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $17,725.96.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.08 per share, with a total value of $503,157.12.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $1,519,929.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $494,378.39.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $1,067,172.96.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CEM traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. 75,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 313,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

