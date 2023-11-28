ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 14,803 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $489,683.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,063,933 shares in the company, valued at $35,194,903.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,626 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.14.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,977 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $225,426.87.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,454 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $46,731.56.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,310 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $103,172.70.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,332 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $130,566.48.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,036 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $90,897.84.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,341 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $342,907.56.

On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,320 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.66 per share, with a total value of $663,651.20.

On Friday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,815 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $344,241.45.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CTR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.09. 24,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,888. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,028,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 138,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 146,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 33.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.