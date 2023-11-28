Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £262.14 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 771 ($9.74) per share, with a total value of £262.14 ($331.11).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 18 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £145.44 ($183.71).

On Thursday, October 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.06) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($188.10).

On Tuesday, September 26th, Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,267 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £160,301.44 ($202,477.50).

Close Brothers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 775 ($9.79). 214,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,017. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 721.83 ($9.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,139 ($14.39). The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 812.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 859.34.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a GBX 45 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12,592.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.89) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 961 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.75 ($13.30).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

