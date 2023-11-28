CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Trading Down 0.3%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 30,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 62,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

CLP Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

CLP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

