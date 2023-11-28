CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Trading Down 0.3%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 30,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 62,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
CLP Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.
CLP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.
CLP Company Profile
CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CLP
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.