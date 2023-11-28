CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $86.90

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 856539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.15).
CMCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of CMC Markets to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.
In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg sold 20,000 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39), for a total value of £22,000 ($27,788.30). In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg sold 20,000 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39), for a total value of £22,000 ($27,788.30). Also, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £299.52 ($378.33). Insiders acquired 894 shares of company stock valued at $89,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 64.87% of the company’s stock.
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.
