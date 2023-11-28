Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,545 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $71.10. 464,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

