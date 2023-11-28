Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,234,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,165 shares during the period. Cognyte Software accounts for about 0.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cognyte Software worth $25,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 218,294 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after buying an additional 55,824 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 685,890 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 276,781 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of CGNT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 101,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGNT

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.