Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $2,634,703.50 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $2,634,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock traded up $8.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,606,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,425,057. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $129.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $867,321,000 after acquiring an additional 345,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

