Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.96 and last traded at $123.30. Approximately 5,023,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,367,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,228.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $863,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,279 shares of company stock valued at $12,831,205 in the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

