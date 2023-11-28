Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Down 0.3%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $30.79. 36,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 40,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 128.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 97,480.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 18.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

