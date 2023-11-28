Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Down 0.3%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $30.79. 36,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 40,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
