Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2,493.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,497,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,439,340 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.1% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Comcast were worth $62,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,202,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,604,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

