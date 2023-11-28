Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,830 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 1,765,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,588,643. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

