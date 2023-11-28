Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,159,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,906,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.62% of Comcast worth $13,053,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,597,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

