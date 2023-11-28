Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 1,707.5% in November

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a growth of 1,707.5% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CFRUY shares. Bank of America lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFRUY

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Compagnie Financière Richemont Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 505,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,317. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1826 per share. This is a positive change from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.