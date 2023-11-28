Comparing Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) & Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI)

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Solitron Devices and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A Amtech Systems 3.07% 4.32% 3.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Solitron Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Solitron Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Amtech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solitron Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Amtech Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solitron Devices and Amtech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Amtech Systems has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than Solitron Devices.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solitron Devices and Amtech Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A $0.32 45.42 Amtech Systems $106.30 million 1.02 $17.37 million $0.26 29.50

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Solitron Devices. Amtech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solitron Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Solitron Devices on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products. It also provides joint army/navy transistors, diodes, and standard military drawings voltage regulators. The company's semiconductor products are used as components of military, commercial, and aerospace electronic equipment, such as ground and airborne radar systems, power distribution systems, missiles, missile control systems, satellites, and space applications, as well as for non-military, scientific, and industrial applications. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Far East, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, horizontal diffusion furnaces, and custom high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor, electronics, and electro/mechanical assembly manufacturers, as well as automotive and other industries; and diffusion and reflow thermal systems, as well as wafer polishing equipment and related services. The Material and Substrate segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. This segment also offers substrate process chemicals for use in various manufacturing processes, including semiconductors, silicon and compound semiconductor wafers, and optics. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

