Comparing Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) & uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uCloudlink Group 4.30% 26.71% 7.09% Globalstar -10.17% -3.39% -1.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Globalstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uCloudlink Group $71.46 million 1.13 -$19.85 million $0.10 21.90 Globalstar $148.50 million 20.22 -$256.92 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

uCloudlink Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Globalstar.

uCloudlink Group has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its stock price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for uCloudlink Group and Globalstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uCloudlink Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

uCloudlink Group beats Globalstar on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. It also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solution for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value-added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications. It also provides one-way or two-way communications and data transmissions using mobile devices, including the SPOT family of products, such as SPOT X, SPOT Gen4, and SPOT Trace that transmit messages and the location of the device; commercial Internet of Things transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets; small satellite transmitter modules, such as the STX-3, ST-150 and ST100, and chips that enable an integrator's products to access company's network; and engineering and other communication services using MSS and terrestrial spectrum licenses, as well as undertakes installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products through retailers, sales force, and e-commerce website. Globalstar, Inc. serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

