Comparing Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) and Its Peers

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -326.67% -2.62% -3.47%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 23.35 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $7.70 billion $1.63 billion 0.87

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 740 2378 2920 101 2.39

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus price target of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 125.33%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 54.21%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

