Compass Group (CPG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/24/2023 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/21/2023 – Compass Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($27.79) price target on the stock.

11/20/2023 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/15/2023 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($30.31) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,106 ($26.60).

9/29/2023 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,300 ($29.05) to GBX 2,350 ($29.68). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CPG traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,076 ($26.22). 2,824,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The company has a market cap of £35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,768.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Compass Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,830.50 ($23.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.42). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,053.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,083.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,733.33%.

In related news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.74), for a total transaction of £1,692,660.90 ($2,138,007.96). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

