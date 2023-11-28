Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) is Cove Street Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,408 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International comprises 3.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.90% of Compass Minerals International worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after buying an additional 189,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 921,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Compass Minerals International Stock Performance
NYSE:CMP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 91,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,242. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International
In related news, insider James D. Standen acquired 3,503 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
About Compass Minerals International
Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.
