Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up to $18.71

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.71, but opened at $19.12. Confluent shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 599,903 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $253,866.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 426,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,682 shares of company stock worth $9,960,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $2,266,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Confluent by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 2,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

