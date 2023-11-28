Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) vs. Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Financial Review

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -4.08% -60.44% -3.53% Tokio Marine 7.11% 12.79% 1.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Conifer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Conifer has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Conifer and Tokio Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conifer presently has a consensus price target of $0.61, suggesting a potential downside of 39.30%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conifer and Tokio Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $104.89 million 0.12 -$10.68 million ($0.36) -2.79 Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 3.06 $2.79 billion $1.79 14.02

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Conifer on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,900 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

