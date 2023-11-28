Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Position Increased by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,855 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Communications makes up 4.4% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of Consolidated Communications worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $2,661,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 599,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $1,237,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

CNSL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 147,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,387. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $492.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.