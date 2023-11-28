Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Price Down 4%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.04 and last traded at $36.25. Approximately 129,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 129,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth about $3,776,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

