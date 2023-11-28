Constellation Software (CSU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Constellation Software (TSE: CSU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2023 – Constellation Software was given a new C$3,250.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3,150.00 to C$3,350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:CSU traded up C$3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3,211.40. 34,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,274. Constellation Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2,065.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$3,231.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,892.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,783.61.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.388 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.