Contrasting BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) & Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical and BrainsWay are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 8 0 2.80 BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $269.78, suggesting a potential upside of 60.53%. BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Shockwave Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical 36.33% 42.41% 26.44% BrainsWay -28.45% -19.17% -13.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shockwave Medical and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 12.69 $216.00 million $6.42 26.24 BrainsWay $27.18 million 3.72 -$13.35 million ($0.25) -24.36

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shockwave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats BrainsWay on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About BrainsWay

(Get Free Report)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

