Contrasting Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF)

Invesco and CI Financial are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Invesco pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out 230.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco and CI Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.05 billion 1.02 $920.70 million $1.31 10.51 CI Financial $1.80 billion 0.92 $230.57 million $0.23 44.22

Analyst Recommendations

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. Invesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invesco and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 0 8 1 0 2.11 CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Invesco presently has a consensus price target of $16.48, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Given Invesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than CI Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 14.50% 7.52% 3.01% CI Financial 2.23% 34.58% 5.51%

Volatility & Risk

Invesco has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invesco beats CI Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

