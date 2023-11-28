Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $12.50. Cool shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 615,636 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Cool Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%.
About Cool
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
