Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $12.50. Cool shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 615,636 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cool in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,290,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cool by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,123,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after buying an additional 184,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cool by 216.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 98,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

