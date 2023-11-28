Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOLU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.