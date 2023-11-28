Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,647,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

BLK traded up $6.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $737.55. 201,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,485. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $781.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $655.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.09. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.