Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 47,100 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 47,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,168,863,000 after acquiring an additional 446,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
