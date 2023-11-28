Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 90.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 46.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 22,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $668.37. 477,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $678.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,846 shares of company stock worth $7,823,222. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

