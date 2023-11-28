Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96,760 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CTR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. 5,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.66 per share, for a total transaction of $663,651.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,005,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,851,452.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 62,211 shares of company stock worth $1,998,636 in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

