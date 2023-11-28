Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 907,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 239,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. 12,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,620. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

