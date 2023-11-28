Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

Shares of GRX remained flat at $8.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. 11,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,575. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

