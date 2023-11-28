Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 87.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $6,922,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock worth $6,232,399. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EQIX traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $793.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $743.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $759.30. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.