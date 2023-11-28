Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.98% of abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 10,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $125,089.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,248.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 10,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $125,089.44. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,248.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 187,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,510.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Shares of HQL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. 34,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,074. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

