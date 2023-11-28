Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.57. The stock had a trading volume of 473,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.11. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $172.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.