Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.14. 2,352,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.