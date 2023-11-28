Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %
QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.14. 2,352,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
