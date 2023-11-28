Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. 2,278,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,249. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

