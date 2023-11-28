Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,700 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,800,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,114,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $78.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,800,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,513. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.