Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.00. The stock had a trading volume of 116,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,245. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

