Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,970,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.13. 2,405,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,320. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.