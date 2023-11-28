Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.14. 875,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.