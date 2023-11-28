Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.07. The stock had a trading volume of 343,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

