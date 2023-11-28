Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 37,200 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Fiserv stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.53. 2,325,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.86.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
