Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 364,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ASG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.

(Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.