Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.93. 460,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

