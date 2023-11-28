Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. 6,589,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,079,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

