Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $35.88. 43,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 135,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTMX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 148.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1803 per share. This is a boost from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.43%.

Institutional Trading of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTMX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the second quarter worth about $2,123,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter worth about $4,833,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 81,837 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

